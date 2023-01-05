OnePlus launches new true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, OnePlus launched new These true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones named ‘OnePlus Buds Pro 2’ in China. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will go on sale from January 9 and are priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 11,000) .

The new true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are equipped with MelodyBoost Dual Drivers co-created by Dynaudio. These TWS earphones comes with an 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter to easily tackle both high and low audio frequencies. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offer Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity with support for LHDC, AAC, SBC, and LC3 audio codecs.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 feature a default EQ setting, along with 3 EQ options that are co-tuned by Dynaudio — Bold, Serenade, and Bass. OnePlus claims that these TWS earphones can offer a total battery life of up to 39 hours. Their charging case has a battery capacity of 520mAh, which is said to take about an hour to get fully charged and support Qi wireless charging. These earphones are rated IP55 for dust and water resistance.