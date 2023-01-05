RRR tickets sold out at the world’s biggest IMAX theatre in Los Angeles in flat 98 seconds

In the west, the buzz around SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ is far from gone. The movie, which debuted in India in March, is still drawing large crowds to theatres in America. The world’s largest IMAX theatre recently had the movie on the schedule. Turns out the tickets for the screening got sold out in flat 98 seconds!

RRR was shown at the Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles as a part of a Beyond Fest project. It’s anticipated that SS Rajamouli, Jr. NTR, and Ram Charan will attend the screening.

The show was completely sold out in under two minutes, setting a new record, proving that the buzz around the movie is genuine.

The official handle of Beyond Fest took to Twitter to share the news with fans. According to the organisers, this was a first for any Indian film and Beyond Fest called it ‘historic’.

The tweet read, ‘It’s official and it’s historic. @RRRMovie sold out the @ChineseTheatres @IMAX in 98 seconds. There has never been a screening like this of an Indian film before because there has never been a film like RRR before. Thank you @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @mmkeeravaani.’