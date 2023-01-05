Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: Domestic benchmark indices ended lower for second day in a row. BSE Sensex closed 304.18 points or 0.50% lower at 60,353.27. Nifty ended 50.80 points lower or 0.28% at 17992.20. About 1667 shares advanced, 1705 shares declined, and 145 shares remained unchanged in the equity markets.

The top gainers in the market were ITC, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle and Larsen & Toubro. The top losers in the market were Bajaj Finance,Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Titan, Power Grid, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Bharti Airtel.

The broader markets closed mixed, as Nifty Next 50 settled 0.69% higher while Nifty 50 closed 0.28% down on the weekly F&O expiry. Sectorally, Nifty Auto and Nifty FMCG gained 1.16% and 1.55% but Nifty Financial Services shed 1.18% and Nifty IT ended 0.5% lower.