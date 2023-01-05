The Asia Cup will take place in September, ACC releases the cricket schedule for 2023–2024.

On January 5, the Asian Cricket Council released the schedule for the 2023–24 season. Men’s and women’s matches will be contested in a total of 145 games throughout this time.

Even though there are still questions over who would host the competition, the 50-over Asia Cup is scheduled to take place in September 2023. Although Pakistan currently holds the hosting rights, ACC president Jay Shah had previously stated that the competition would be moved to a neutral location and that India wouldn’t travel to Pakistan. In response to the accusation, the former PCB president Ramiz Raja threatened to boycott the 2023 World Cup.

The schedule of ACC games for the 2023 and 2024 seasons was posted on social media by Jay Shah. Notably, Sri Lanka won the 2022 Asia Cup, which was played in T20I format in the United Arab Emirates.

In 2023, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan will have direct access into the men’s Asia Cup, with the 6th team being decided by the Men’s Challenger Cup and Premier Cup.

The 2023 Asia Cup will include a total of 13 games. The group stage will consist of 6 games with 6 teams divided into 2 groups of 3 each. The top 4 teams will then go to the Super 4 stage, where there will be 6 matches prior to the conclusion.

The Women’s T20 Asia Cup, which will take place in September 2024, was also confirmed by the ACC.