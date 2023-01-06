28-year-old Irish man accused of allegedly smuggling 120 grammes of cocaine inside chocolate capsules in Australia

In Australia, a 28-year-old Irish man is charged with concealing six chocolate capsules containing over 120 grammes (4.2 ounces) of cocaine.

Authorities claim that the man carried drugs in sealed Kinder Surprise yellow egg capsules that were not intended for consumption, according to CNN.

In a joint news conference, the Australian Border Forces (ABF) and Australian Federal Police (AFP) revealed that the man was apprehended at Melbourne International Airport after tests on his luggage revealed the presence of cocaine. For a CT scan, he was transported to a local hospital.

He was accused with importing a marketable amount of cocaine after excreting the cocaine-containing pills.

In a press release, Chris Slamon, detective superintendent said, ‘Smuggling drugs internally is idiotic – there is the real risk that something could go wrong, resulting in a potentially fatal drug overdose or permanent damage to internal organs.’

He added that such arrest clearly shows the extent to which people try to avoid getting detained at the border.