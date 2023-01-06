An all-out war on Chinese toys: Countrywide raids on toy outlets

In an effort to combat subpar toys, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has launched nationwide raids at toy stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangaluru, and other significant airports and shopping centres. This month, raids to inspect subpar toys will continue. BIS’s DG, Pramod Kumar Tiwari, told ANI that during the raids, the agency discovered inferior toys produced in China.

‘According to preliminary inquiry, certain individuals are involved in importing inferior toys from China to India. No Chinese business has been granted permission to sell toys to India,’ he added. India’s national standards body is called BIS. It creates and distributes Indian standards, executes conformity assessment plans, recognises and manages conformity assessment laboratories, uses hallmarking, and runs programmes to increase quality assurance capability.

Government initiatives like raising import taxes on toys and requiring BIS certification for imports not only served to stimulate domestic production but also allowed the sector to explore international markets and increase exports. All toy producers and exporters must get BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) quality certification as of January 2021, per government regulation. BIS accreditation is presently held by more than 800 toy makers, many of whom are Micro, Small, and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSME) firms.