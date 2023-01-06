Bhagwant Mann says, Punjab has no extra water to spare, not even a drop

Bhagwant Mann, the chief minister of Punjab, reiterated on Thursday that the state does not have ‘even a single drop of spare water’ to give to other states.

He stated that every effort will be made to protect the state’s interests in river waters. The AAP leader added that there was no discussion about Punjab sharing its water with any other state because of its groundwater depletion and drying up canals.

The minister said this after presenting 3,910 ‘master cadre’ teachers with job offers. 25,000 jobs will be provided during the first year of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, according to Mann, who added that his government has already delivered on this promise in roughly nine months.

After convening a joint meeting with the chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana to discuss the divisive Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue on Wednesday, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat reported that neither state leader had changed his position. The Haryana CM, Manohar Lal Khattar, disagreed, claiming that his state had a ‘right’ to build the canal and use its water even though the Punjab CM claimed that his state had ‘not even a single drop of water’ to share.

Meanwhile, Mann declared at the event that everyone who has mercilessly plucked the wealth of the state will be put behind bars without naming anyone. He claimed that by robbing the state’s common man of his wealth, these individuals had committed a heinous crime and would be punished as a result.