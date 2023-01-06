CM Bommai wasn’t called a puppy, but asked not to act like one: Siddaramiah

Siddaramiah, the senior leader of the Congress and the opposition leader in Karnataka, claimed on Thursday night that he did not refer to Basavaraj Bommai as a puppy. In order to speak to national leaders, leaders must have the fortitude to do so and not behave like puppies, he explained his first statement.

‘I didn’t refer to him as a puppy. They need to have the guts to speak in front of national leaders, I urged. They must approach the union leaders with confidence if they want the state to improve. They ought to show courage and stop acting like puppies,’ Siddaramiah stated on Thursday.

He continued to use Twitter to complain that his remarks had been twisted in order to stir up a fight. ‘For us, Karnataka’s interest comes first. Allow @BSBommai to speak in front of @narendramodi to obtain special funds totaling Rs 5,495 Cr, which @nsitharaman denied. He should enquire about any compensation for crop losses, GST compensation, and other money that have not yet been released’ Siddaramiah stated on Twitter.

Also from him: ‘In order to convey that @BSBommai is a coward who can’t talk in front of his high command, I had jokingly addressed him as puppy. I never meant to go after him specifically.’

In a previous attack on the Karnataka BJP, he compared all of them to puppies in front of PM Modi, including CM Bommai.