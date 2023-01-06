‘HIT: The Second Case’ starring Adivi Sesh to start streaming from January 6 on OTT

‘HIT: The Second Case,’ the Telugu crime thriller, which stars Adivi Sesh as the title character, inspector Krishna Dev or KD, will soon be available on OTT. The movie opened in theatres on December 2 and received a lot of positive reviews.

After purchasing the movie, Prime Video will soon begin streaming it on its service. It will debut on January 6 on the OTT. Today, Prime announced the news and stated, ‘in the mood for some thrilling investigation! #HIT2onPrime, Jan 6’.

In addition to Adivi Sesh, other important actors in the movie include Meenakshii Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Posani Krishna Murali, Komalee Prasad, and Srikanth Iyengar. The Hindi dubbed version of the crime thriller was released in cinemas on December 30.

For the unversed, ‘HIT: The First Case’ starred Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles and was released two years back. Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra played their characters in the film’s Hindi remake which hit theatres in July. Sailesh Kolanu directed all three films – the original HIT, its Hindi remake, and its recently released sequel.