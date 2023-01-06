Pro-Hindu activists tear up ‘Pathaan’ posters at Gujarat Mall

On Wednesday, members of the right-wing groups Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal forced their way into an Ahmedabad mall where they tore up posters and other promotional materials for the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone movie ‘Pathaan.’

A multiplex is also located inside the mall in the Vastrapur area.

Inspector J K Dangar reported that Vastrapur police arrived on the scene quickly and detained five protestors. He said that they were later released. The VHP posted a video of protesters yelling slogans and tearing up posters and big cutouts of Pathaan’s cast.

The Gujarat VHP had previously declared that it would not let the movie’s screening anywhere in Gujarat, mostly due to the song ‘Besharam Rang,’ in which Padukone can be seen dancing with Khan while donning a saffron attire.

‘Gujarat would not be able to see the movie Pathaan. The demonstration against the film’s release today in Ahmedabad ought to serve as a warning to all theatre owners in the state. They must refrain from releasing the film at their multiplexes or theatres,’ said Hitendrasinh Rajput, a spokesman for the Gujarat VHP.