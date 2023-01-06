Quavo releases a new song titled ‘Without You,’ remembering his late nephew and fellow Migos member Takeoff

Quavo released a new song called ‘Without You’ in honour of his late nephew and fellow Migo, Takeoff. The rapper, who passed away in November after being shot and killed in Houston, Texas, is remembered in the song. He was only 28 years old.

In the tribute song, Quavo raps, ‘Tears rollin’ down my eyes/ Can’t tell you how many times I cried/ Days ain’t the same without you/ I don’t know if I’m the same without you.’

The music video of the song shows Quavo sitting on a chair and smoking inside a studio as an emotional tune plays in the background.

A snippet of the song was posted on Instagram. ‘Long Live Take Infinity,’ the post’s caption read.

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston. Quavo was also present at the location when the incident took place.

The suspect charged in his death posted bail this week and is now awaiting trial.