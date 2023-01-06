Russian President Vladimir Putin launches a warship armed with new hypersonic cruise missiles

On Wednesday, new hypersonic cruise missiles were launched from a vessel by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The warship will travel to the Mediterranean, Atlantic, and Indian Oceans for training purposes.

According to Putin, ‘I am confident that such formidable weapons will make it possible to dependably safeguard Russia from future external threats and will help ensure the national interests of our country.’

Putin stated that ‘we will continue to strengthen the fighting capability of our armed forces’ and added that the ship’s Zircon missile system ‘has no comparable.’

Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu participated in the warship Admiral Gorshkov’s launching ceremony via video conference.

‘The main focus of the mission will be countering threats to Russia and supporting regional peace and stability together with friendly countries,’ Shoigu said.

‘In exercises, there will be training for the crew on deploying hypersonic weapons and long-range cruise missiles,’ he said.

Shoigu said the Zircon missiles were ‘able to overcome any modern or future air defence’ and could deliver ‘pinpoint and powerful strikes against the enemy at sea and on land.’

In Washington, State Department spokesman Ned Price said when asked about the ship: ‘It is not our practice to weigh in on propaganda exercises.’