State Youth Commission Chair Chintha Jerome claims that since 2018, her remuneration has been one lakh.

Chintha Jerome, the chair of the Kerala State Youth Commission said that, she has been receiving a salary of Rs 1 lakh per month since 2018. Jerome made the claim in response to alleged social media campaigns that claimed the government intended to increase her pay to Rs. 1 lakh.

The former SFI leader has also denied rumours that she will soon get a lump sum payment from the government for arrears of Rs. 32 lakh.

‘If I do indeed receive Rs 32 lakh, I’ll donate it to the chief minister’s fund for disaster assistance. That is our custom,’ she said to the reporters on Thursday.

Jerome said that she hasn’t gone to a court to make an arrearage claim.

‘RV Rajesh, who is currently KPCC’s general secretary, was my immediate predecessor. He was chosen while the Oommen Chandy administration was in power. He has now gone to court, claiming to be in arrears.’ said Chintha ‘According to what I hear, he has applied to the government after receiving a favourable judgement from the court’ she added.

She was appointed as the commission’s chairperson in 2016, but according to Jerome, she didn’t start receiving a salary until a statute took effect.

The regulations of the youth commission were formed on May 26, 2018. The statute had established the chairperson’s salary as Rs 1 lakh on that day. I have been receiving that sum ever since.