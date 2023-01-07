61st Kerala School Kalolsavam concludes; Kozhikode lifts golden cup

Kozhikode: The 61st Kerala State School Kalolsavam, organised after a break of two years, concluded on Saturday, with Kozhikode lifting the golden trophy. Kozhikode earned 945 points, followed by Kannur and Palakkad bagging second place with 925 points each. On the last day, Kozhikode edged past Kannur to take the lead in the points table. The prizes for various events will be handed over to the winners by ministers and playback singer KS Chithra.

In the high school (HS) category, Kozhikode bagged first place scoring 446 points, whereas Palakkad and Thrissur came second and third with 443 and 436 points respectively. Meanwhile, Kannur secured the first position in the higher secondary (HSS) category with 500 points. The second and third places go to Kozhikode and Pallakad with 499 and 482 points respectively. In Sanskrit Kalolsavam, Kollam came first with 95 points, while Palakkad won the Arabic Kalolsavam with 95 points.

In the case of schools, BSS Gurukulam School, Alathur bagged first place with a total of 156 points, followed by Carmel EM Girls HSS, Vazhuthacaud and Durga HSS, Kanhangad in second and third places respectively. The closing ceremony of the five-day-long festival will be inaugurated by opposition leader VD Satheesan at Vikram Maidan on Saturday. The programme will be presided over by the organising committee chairman and tourism minister PA Mohamed Riyas. General education minister V Sivankutty will present the golden cup to the Kozhikode district.