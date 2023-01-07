Among 74 police officers transferred in JK, 20 were IPS officers

74 police officers, including 20 IPS officers, were transferred to Jammu and Kashmir on Friday in a significant reorganisation, according to officials. New police chiefs for seven districts and three ranges were posted as a result of the change.

The reorganisation has taken place in accordance with two separate orders that the home department issued on Friday evening, affecting 59 Superintendent of Police (SP) positions and 15 deputy inspector generals (DIG).

Garib Dass, an experienced IPS officer from the 1997 batch, was appointed director of the Sheri Kashmir police academy (SKPA) in Udhampur. According to the order, the new DIG for the South Kashmir range is IPS officer Rayees Mohmmad Bhat, while the new DIGs for the North Kashmir and Jammu-Samba-Kathua ranges are IPS officers Vivek Gupta and Shakti Pathak, respectively.

With the appointment of IPS officers Dr. Ajeet Sing, Abdul Qayoom, and Haseeb-Ur-Rehman as DIGs of SIA, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) has also been strengthened. Shridhar Patil, an IPs officer, has been promoted to DIG Traffic in Jammu.

Nagpure Amod Ashok (IPS), one of the 59 SPs who were transferred, was appointed senior superintendent of police (SSP) in Baramulla. Lakshay Sharma (IPS) and Sahil Sarangal (IPS) were then appointed as SPs in the districts of Bandipora and Kulgam, respectively.

Deep Singh Jamwal was also appointed as the SP for the Kathua District, Benam Tosh as the SSP for the Samba District, and Khalil Ahmad Poswal and Al-Tahir Geelani as the new SPs for the Kishtwar and Badgam districts, respectively, according to the order. In accordance with the order, ten new additional SPs have been posted in various districts.