Ayodhya Temple Trust says new Lord Ram idol to be installed at height of 9 feet

According to a representative of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, a new idol of Lord Ram with a height of nine feet will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum of this magnificent Ram Temple. The best sculptors will be employed for its creation.

He declared that the idol of Ram Lalla, which had unexplainably appeared in the Babri Masjid on the night between December 22 and 23, 1949, igniting a 70-year legal battle, would not be placed inside the new temple.

The Supreme Court cleared the way for the construction of the Ram temple in the contentious location at Ayodhya, where the Babri Masjid was destroyed on December 6, 1992, on November 9, 2019, ending a decades-long legal dispute. On August 5, 2020, the prime minister conducted the ‘Bhoomi puja’ for the temple’s construction.

The secretary of the Ram Mandir Trust, Champat Rai, told PTI, ‘We will have discussions with all senior Seers regarding the creation of the new idol of Ram Lalla. For the idol, we chose stones from Karnataka, Odisha, and Maharashtra.’

‘It will be installed at the height of 9 feet in the sanctum sanctorum and at such an angle that the rays of the rising sun will touch the forehead of Lord Ram. We have constituted a team of experts from CSIR-CBRI, and the Centre of Astronomy and Astrophysics to install the idol in such a way that the rays of the rising sun touch the forehead of the idol,’ Rai added.

He added that the precise face, expressions, and appearance have not yet been decided. The sculptors Sudarshan Sahu and Vasudev Kamath from Odisha, KKV Maniya from Karnataka, and Shatrayagya Deulkar from Pune have reportedly been asked to send the draught of idols for final selection, according to a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, declared on Thursday that the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya would be completed by January 1, 2024.

According to the plan, the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed in the temple’s sanctum sanctorum on Makar Sankranti (January 14) in 2024, Champat Rai’s stated on Friday. The construction at the sanctum sanctorum is anticipated to be finished by the end of 2023, he said.