Coal production in India increases by 10.81 % in December

New Delhi: Data released by the Union Coal Ministry revealed that the total coal production in the country has increased by 10.81% to 82.87 million tonnes in December last year. It was at 74.79 million tonnes in December 2021. Coal dispatch increased by 5.28% to 78.91 million tonnes from 74.95 million tonnes during the last month as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

24 mines out of the top 37 mines have produced more than 100% coal and in 5 mines it stood between 80 and 100%. Earlier the ministry revealed that the coal production from captive and commercial coal blocks surged by 58% .43.93 million tonnes of coal was produced during April to August this fiscal. At present, 37 captive and commercial coal mines are operational. 11 mines are expected to start production during this year.

Also Read: Indian economy to grow at 7% in 2022-23

The Union government is planning to increase the coal production in the country. The Union Ministry of Coal is aiming to increase the coal production to 1.23 billion tonnes by 2024-25.