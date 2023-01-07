Indian Railways cancels 339 trains today: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Saturday fully cancelled over 266 trains and partially cancelled 73 trains. These trains scheduled to operate today were cancelled due to maintenance-related work and bad weather conditions as cold wave and dense fog continue to prevail over north India.

Indian Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Full list of cancelled trains:

00107 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 03085 , 03086 , 03591 , 03592 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04129 , 04130 , 04148 , 04149 , 04203 , 04204 , 04288 , 04319 , 04320 , 04335 , 04336 , 04379 , 04380 , 04383 , 04384 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04464 , 04547 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04601 , 04602 , 04625 , 04647 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04959 , 04974 , 04975 , 04977 , 04978 , 04987 , 04988 , 04997 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05155 , 05156 , 05167 , 05168 , 05334 , 05427 , 05428 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 05749 , 05750 , 05751 , 05752 , 06488 , 06802 , 06803 , 06921 , 06922 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06941 , 06942 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06982 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07519 , 07522 , 07795 , 08049 , 08050 , 08151 , 08152 , 08167 , 08168 , 08174 , 08195 , 08196 , 08697 , 08698 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09369 , 09370 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11604 , 12033 , 12034 , 12179 , 12180 , 12226 , 12241 , 12242 , 12357 , 12369 , 12523 , 12988 , 13241 , 13309 , 13310 , 13343 , 13344 , 14003 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14231 , 14232 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14307 , 14308 , 14505 , 14506 , 14524 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 15035 , 15036 , 15053 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15084 , 15105 , 15106 , 15128 , 15129 , 15130 , 15159 , 15203 , 15204 , 15703 , 15709 , 15710 , 15721 , 15777 , 15909 , 17309 , 17310 , 18601 , 18602 , 19405 , 19406 , 19611 , 20927 , 20928 , 20937 , 20948 , 20949 , 22148 , 22441 , 22442 , 22483 , 22959 , 22960 , 22985 , 25035 , 25036 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36083 , 36084 , 36827 , 36840 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 38923 , 52539

Steps to confirm if your train is cancelled:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select fully or partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement