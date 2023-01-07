India’s fifth warmest year since 1901 is 2022: IMD

According to the India Meteorological Department, 2022 was the fifth-warmest year for India since 1901. The weather office reported that the annual mean land surface air temperature in India in 2022 was 0.51 degrees Celsius higher than the long-term average, which is the average temperature for the years 1981 to 2010.

The highest warming recorded in India was in 2016, when the average temperature was 0.71 degrees Celsius, but this was lower.

The average temperatures across all of India from January to February 2022 were within 0.04 degrees Celsius of normal.

According to a statement from IMD, temperatures during the months prior to the monsoon (March to May) were above average with a 1.06 degree Celsius anomaly.

The country’s overall rainfall in 2022 was 108% of its Long Period Average value based on the years 1971–2020. In contrast to the normal of 11.2 based on data from 1965 to 2021, the year 2022 saw 15 cyclonic disturbances, three cyclonic storms, and 12 depressions form over the north Indian Ocean.

According to the weather office, extremely heavy rainfall, floods, landslides, lightning, thunderstorms, and droughts occurred in various parts of the nation.