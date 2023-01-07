Mammootty-LJP movie ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’ to hit big screens in January; Release date announced

Mammootty-starrer ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’, one of the most anticipated movies of the year, will hit the theatres on January 19. The movie, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, had its world premiere at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

Taking to social media, Mammootty shared a poster of the film and announced the release date. ‘#Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam In Cinemas on January 19, 2023’, he captioned the post.

After its IFFK premiere, many claimed the movie to be the best work of Pellissery till now and gave glowing reviews for the making. The film, which is noted for its unique casting and performance, stars Ramya Pandyan, Ashokan, Kainakary Thankaraj, Suresh Babu, Chetan Jayalal, Rajesh Sharma among others. The movie is co-produced by Mammootty along with Lijo Jose Pellissery.