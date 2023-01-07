Months after controversies, Punjab AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari steps down from Cabinet

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Cabinet Minister Fauja Singh Sarari tendered his resignation from the Punjab Cabinet on Saturday. According to sources, Fauja Singh Sarari tendered his resignation citing personal reasons, saying that he is a loyal soldier of the party and will remain so.

According to reports, Patiala (Rural) MLA Dr Balbir Singh is likely to replace Sarari, and oath for the new minister is likely to be administered in a simple program at Raj Bhavan before 5 pm today. According to sources, a major reshuffle is likely to take place in the Punjab cabinet and new faces may get a chance. The government has already written to the Raj Bhawan about inducting his replacement and sought an oath-taking ceremony from Governor Banwarilal Purohit at 4 pm on Saturday.

Four months ago, an audio clip where he is purportedly heard discussing a plan to trap some contractors for alleged extortion went viral. On September 29, Mann had told the media that he had issued a notice to Sarari but no action followed. Though the Opposition started a campaign against him and raised the issue during the last Assembly session, CM Mann kept mum. Interestingly, Sarari was seen with the chief minister and even campaigned for the party in Gujarat. In an interaction with the media, Sarari had said the audio clip was fake. ‘Everything can be edited and presented in a wrong way. This audio too has been edited’, he had said.