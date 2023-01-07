Saudi Arabia opens Hajj registration

Riyadh: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has opened registration for Hajj 1444 for domestic pilgrims. Applications can now be submitted by Saudis and residents wishing to perform the Hajj this year through its website and also via the Nusuk app.

The ministry has announced 4 packages for domestic pilgrims. The first package costs from SR10,596 to SR11,841; the second from SR8,092 to SR8,458; the third costs SR13,150 and the fourth package, which provides economical services to the pilgrims, costs SR3,984. All prices include value-added tax (VAT).

Pilgrims registered in the third package will be accommodated in the six towers located close to the Jamarat in Mina. The minimum age for the application had been set at 12 years.

Priority will be given to applicants who have not performed the Hajj in the past and in case vacant places are available, those who have previously performed Hajj will be included.