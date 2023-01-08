As a debate over a party post degenerates into violence in Tamil Nadu, BJP members throw chairs at each other

Infighting inside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was captured on camera hurling chairs at one another during a meeting in Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu.

Two groups of the party brawled during a conference arranged in Sankarapuram to discuss Shakti Kendra postings for the Rishivandhiyam, Sankarapuram, and Kallakurichi constituencies.

The Shakti Kendra member names were purportedly changed during the meeting by the Kallakurichi district BJP chairman. Arur Ravi’s followers and West Union Secretary Ramachandran got into a fight over this.

Arur Ravi and Ramachandran’s followers got into a fight and started throwing chairs at each other.

In a viral video, two opposing party employees factions fought one another while plastic chairs were being tossed all over the room.

On social media, the footage of the altercation between the two groups has gone viral.