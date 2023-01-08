Chris Evans, the former Captain America actor confirms relationship with Portuguese actress Alba Baptista

Chris Evans, the former Captain America actor, confirms relationship with Alba Baptista, a Portuguese actress. For a few months now, there have been rumours of a relationship between the two.

The ‘rumours’ were undoubtedly true. This serves as the initial confirmation.

Evans posted a video with the headline ‘A look back to 2022′ and lots of heart emoticons. In the footage, he and Baptista can be seen shoving one other while giggling after the other yells in fear. The humorous, charming film also includes a cameo from Evans’ dog, who is obviously perplexed by the humans’ propensity for frightening the living daylights out of one another.

In November last year, Evans was People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2022. Evans first rose to fame with comedy movies like ‘Not Another Teen Movie’ and ‘The Perfect Score’.

He first got into superhero films when he was cast as Johnny Storm or Human Torch in ‘Fantastic Four’ and its sequel ‘Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer’. Both films were critically panned and also bombed at the box office.