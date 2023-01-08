Furniture conservator makes a crucial discovery helping in understanding why cave paintings were drawn

Ben Bacon, a furniture conservator, uncovered a significant discovery in London that provided insight into the motivations behind the Ice Age hunter-gatherers’ creation of cave paintings.

Bacon examined the 20,000-year-old markings on the drawings and came to the conclusion that they might be a reference to a lunar calendar.

This assisted a specialised team in demonstrating how early Europeans kept notes regarding the timing of the animal reproductive cycles.

It seemed ‘surreal,’ according to Bacon, to focus on what hunter-gatherers were attempting to express. Researchers have discovered cave paintings depicting reindeer, cattle, and fish all around Europe.

However, despite their best efforts, archaeologists were unable to interpret the dots and other signs on the paintings. So, Bacon took it upon himself to decode the mystery behind marks.

After spending long hours researching in the British Library and on the internet, he ‘amassed as much data as possible and began looking for repeating patterns.’