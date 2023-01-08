Immigration officer at Dhaka airport advises women to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and ‘settle’ in Dhaka

An immigration officer at Dhaka airport allegedly advised a woman to ‘get married and settle’ after meeting a suitable man from Bangladesh. The woman went on to say that the concerned immigration officer continued to take down her local phone number and promised to get in touch with her if he found a match for her.

Due to the woman’s amusing account of the occurrence in the Dhaka airport, her tweet about it has gone viral. She posted on social media, saying, ‘Immigration officer at Dhaka airport after enquiring about me, my parents, my marital status and profession has advised me to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and ‘settle’ in Dhaka. He also noted my local ph no. and said he would be in touch if a ‘suitable match’ come up!’

The reactions on the post left many cracking jokes and taking jibes at the officer’s advice.

‘Everyone’s national duty in the subcontinent is to get a girl married,’ wrote a user, reflecting the widespread practice of matchmaking in the Indian subcontinent.