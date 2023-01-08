In Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath says Congress will win election in 2023

On Saturday, a prominent member of the Congress party, Kamal Nath, predicted that if the Grand Old Party wins the 2023 elections for the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, it will form the state’s government.

Elections to fill all 230 seats in the state Legislative Assembly of Madhya Pradesh are slated to take place in or before November.

The former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh instructed party members to ‘proudly tell everyone that Congress will form its government in Madhya Pradesh soon’ during a meeting with district in-charges and co-incharges of Congress on Saturday at his home.

‘…Considering the feedback from the entire state, party workers can proudly say that the Congress will form the government in Madhya Pradesh,’ Kamal Nath was quoted saying.

The selection of panna in-charges will follow the appointment of mandalam, sector, and booth in-charges, said Kamal Nath, the chairperson of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee.

The meeting also included Jaiprakash Agarwal, a former member of parliament and the Madhya Pradesh Congress’ AICC representative. Congress has a strong hold in Madhya Pradesh, according to Agarwal, and the cadres simply need to prepare for the upcoming elections with unity and enthusiasm. All of the state party leaders and workers are ‘ready to form the Congress government, under the leadership of Kamal Nath, in Madhya Pradesh,’ he added.