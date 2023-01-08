Mercedes-Benz launches AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Mercedes-Benz India has launched the AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet in the Indian markets. The new car is priced at Rs 1.30 Crore (ex-showroom, India). It is the first ‘Convertible’ model in an AMG Avatar in the Indian market.

Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet features signature AMG radiator grille, AMG alloy wheels, AMG spoiler lip and round twin tailpipe in high-gloss chrome. The car is powered by a 3.0L 6-cylinder engine which generates top power of 430 bhp and peak torque of 520 Nm. The engine is linked to a powerful electric motor which can perform hybrid functions with extra power output of 22 bhp and torque delivery of 250 Nm, when required. It is mated with a 9-speed AMG Speedshift TCT gearbox along with the fully variable all-wheel drive system. It does a 0-100kmph sprint in merely 4.5 seconds.