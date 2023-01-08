Pakistan has no ghee, and cooking oil; 40% inflation threatens supply

Ghee and cooking oil will be in limited supply in Pakistan, according to a report, adding that if the government does not take remedial steps, most items would be more expensive in the nation ahead of the holy month of Ramadan. Despite the raw materials being classified as necessities, The Dawn claimed that Pakistani manufacturers are rapidly running out of palm, soybean, and sunflower oil.

Umer Islam Khan, secretary general of the Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA), stated that the price of palm oil has already increased from 13,000 to 14,000 per maund, indicating that the cost of ghee and cooking oil will also increase.

In order to lessen the effects of untargeted subsidies, Pakistan also raised the costs of wheat flour, sugar, and ghee for sale through the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) by 25 to 62 percent, according to The Dawn. The newspaper stated that ‘the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) participants will be excluded from the price hike, however the ceiling for discounted purchases from the USC has also been limited’.

Geo TV reported that the Pakistani weekly inflation rate increased by 1.09 percent, citing data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Price increases were seen for chicken (16.09%), broken basmati rice (5.16%), wheat flour (4.87%), rice irri-6/9 (3.45%), bananas (2.97%), onions (2.65%), bread (1.24%), powdered salt (1.07%), and pulse moong (1.02%) as well as overall yearly inflation of 30.60%. With this, food inflation in Pakistan increased last month by 32.7% in cities and 37.9% in countryside and towns, respectively.