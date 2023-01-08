Richa Rajpoot of UP BJP youth wing arrested for making offensive remarks on Dimple Yadav

Naresh Uttam Patel, the state leader of the Samajwadi Party (SP), filed a police report (FIR) against Richa Rajpoot, the BJYM’s social media coordinator, alleging that she made offensive remarks about SP MP and party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav.

At the Lucknow police station in Hazratganj, a case was opened against her. The Samajwadi Party also circulated her tweets in which she disparaged Dimple and Akhilesh Yadav.

Commissioner of Police, SB Shriadkar, said, ‘SP leader registered a complaint against Dr Richa Rajpoot for using derogatory language. We will investigate the issue. It is the government’s priority to take action in all cases where offensive language is used against women. Legal action will be taken against all accused.’

‘The probe is underway in four cases and legal action will be taken against everyone who used offensive language against women. These tweets were suspected to hamper the peace and cases have been registered. Warrants will be issued against all involved,’ he added.

Richa Rajpoot had earlier filed a complaint with the same police station on January 4 against Manish Jagan Agarwal, the leader of the Samajwadi Party (SP), who is in charge of the party’s social media cell.

Rajpoot claimed in her complaint that SP employees had threatened to rape her and had slandered her social media. She continued by expressing concern for her safety and life.

Manish Jagan Agarwal was taken into custody by the Lucknow police on Sunday morning.

SP national president Akhilesh Yadav arrived at the Lucknow police department shortly after Agarwal was taken into custody. Party members also organised a protest in front of the headquarters. He was accompanied by other senior leaders, including Rajendra Choudhary, the national spokesperson, and state president Naresh Uttam Patel.

‘Arrest of Samajwadi Party worker Manish Jagan Agarwal by Lucknow Police is condemnable and shameful! Police should release the SP worker immediately,’ the SP wrote in a tweet on its official Twitter account.