Shivraj Chouhan: Madhya Pradesh Will become a $550 billion economy.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, stated on Sunday that the state has policies that encourage investment and will help to achieve the prime minister’s goal of making India a $5 trillion economy.

According to the Chief Minister, ‘We have good infrastructure, plenty of land, water, 24 hour power, and skilled labour, making us an attractive place for investment. We have investor-friendly policies. The PM promised to make India a USD 5 trillion economy, and in exchange, MP’s GDP will grow to USD 550 billion.’

On Saturday, Mr. Chouhan invited NRIs to dinner who had travelled to the state to take part in the ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Divas,’ which would take place in Indore from January 8 to 10.

He encouraged the NRIs to attend the Global Investors’ Summit by outlining his expectations for them. ‘You represent Madhya Pradesh as its brand ambassadors. Invest in Madhya Pradesh and serve as an example for others’ As he said to the NRIs, Mr. Chouhan.

Additionally, he announced the creation of an executive council for ‘Friends of Madhya Pradesh,’ or NRIs from Madhya Pradesh.

Its meetings will take place every six months, and individuals who have excelled in business will be honoured and designated as Madhya Pradesh brand ambassadors overseas.