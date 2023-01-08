Sony launches Inzone M3 Gaming Monitor: Details

Mumbai: Sony launched Inzone M3 Gaming Monitor. The monitor is priced at $529 (nearly Rs. 43,500). Customers can purchase the Sony Inzone M3 from the company’s website.

Sony Inzone M3, supports HDR10 and HLG formats. The Full HD display of the monitor offers brightness of 400 nits. The device supports upto 240Hz refresh rate, auto low latency mode. The gaming monitor also comes with variable refresh rate for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PCs.

The Sony Inzone M3 offers a 16:9 aspect ratio, 1,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, 99 percent sRGB coverage colour gamut, and colour support for 1.07 billion shades. For gaming support, it comes with Standard, FPS game, Cinema, Game 1 and Game 2 picture mode.

Connectivity options include DisplayPort 1.4, USB type-C, HDMI 2.1 ports, and 3.5 mm audio jack. The gaming monitor can be used to control two PCs using same mouse and keyboard.