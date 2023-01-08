U19 Women’s T20 World Cup: ICC announces warm-up fixtures

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the fixtures and venues for the warm-up matches ahead of the inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup. 16 teams will participate in the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup. The mega cricket event will be held between January 14 – 29, 2023 across 4 venues in Benoni and Potchefstroom in South Africa. A total of 41 matches will be played. The participating teams will play 2 official warm-up matches on 9 and 11 January 2023 in 4 venues around the Gauteng province, namely, St Stithians College, Steyn City School, Tuks Oval and Hammanskraal Oval.

India will play Australia in its warmup match on January 9 at Steyn City School. Scotland will face the United States of America on the same day at St Stithians College. Indonesia will face Zimbabwe at Hammanskraal Oval.

The United Arab Emirates will play Sri Lanka at St Stithians College, hosts South Africa will meet Bangladesh at Steyn City School, New Zealand will clash with Rwanda at the Tuks Oval and the last match of the day will pit West Indies against England at the Hammanskraal Oval.

India will lock horns with Bangladesh in its second warm-up game at St Stithians College on January 11. The United States of America will be up against the United Arab Emirates at Steyn City School. England will face Indonesia at Tuks Oval for the third match of the day. Rwanda will be up against Ireland at the Hammanskraal Oval in the day’s fourth warm-up game. Hosts South Africa will take on Australia at the St Stithians College in the fifth of the match day. Sri Lanka will face Scotland at Steyn City School in the sixth match.