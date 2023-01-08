Yash’s KGF Chapter 3 is expected to debut by 2025

The audience was immensely impressed with Yash’s performance in KGF: Chapter 2. At the box office, the movie shattered every record, and because of its success, it even hurt other movies. KGF 2, which was directed by Prashanth Neel, made over Rs 1250 crore in total at the box office. We now have information on KGF 3’s status and release date.

On April 14, KGF: Chapter 2 was released in theatres. Since then, it has maintained a steady box office performance. The third KGF series instalment is currently being eagerly anticipated by fans. KGF: Chapter 3 won’t begin production until sometime in 2025, according to reports, because director Prashanth Neel is committed to the Prabhas-led Salaar through this September. This indicates that the movie won’t be released until 2026. Recent reports says, the production may even consider changing the lead actor after the fifth film.

KGF, which was directed by Prashanth Neel, follows the life of Rocky, who is portrayed by Yash. A sequel to KGF: Chapter 2 was alluded to in the post-credits sequence. The character took all of his gold stockpiles out to sea before meeting a watery end in the movie. Leading roles in the second instalment go to Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty. Malavika Avinash, Prakash Raj, Eswari Rao, and Saran all had minor roles in the movie.