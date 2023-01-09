Beypore CI PR Sunu, accused in several serious crimes, sacked from service

Thiruvananthapuram: Beypore coastal police station Circle Inspector PR Sunu, accused in multiple cases, including sexual assault, was dismissed from service on Monday. The state police chief issued an order under Section 86 of the Police Act to that effect. It is also the first time a police officer has been dismissed from service using this section.

Recently, a case was registered against Sunu at Thrikkakara police station. The complainant is the wife of an accused, charged in a fraud case. According to the complainant, Sunu earned her trust by promising to help her accused husband. She alleged that Sunu sexually assaulted her. Following this, a team from Kochi took Sunu into custody at Beypore police station. However, his arrest was not recorded despite them questioning him for hours. The police claimed that there was no evidence to arrest Sunu.

Following this, DGP directed Sunu to appear before him and provide an explanation on the matter. However, Sunu sought more time in an email he sent citing that he was undergoing treatment and needed 15 days to recover. Later, he provided an explanation online. The DGP’s order states that a repeat offender is not eligible to continue in the police force. Sunu is facing several criminal cases, including four incidents related to sexual assault. Further, Sunu has been subjected to departmental-level action 15 times, including six suspensions during his service.