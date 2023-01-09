Gunmen abduct 32 people from railway station

Yenagoa: Gunmen armed with AK-47 rifles have abducted 32 people from a railway station in southern Edo state in Nigeria. As per police, the gunmen attacked Tom Ikimi station and kidnapped passengers waiting train. Some people at the station were shot in the attack. The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) have closed the station until further notice.

‘At the moment, security personnel made up of the military and the police as well as men of the vigilante network and hunters are intensifying search and rescue operations in a reasonable radius to rescue the kidnap victims. We are confident that the other victims will be rescued in the coming hours,’ said Edo state information commissioner Chris Osa Nehikhare.

Northwest and central Nigeria have been plagued by criminal gangs for years. The heavily armed groups have carried out thousands of abductions and killings in the north-west and central states of Nigeria. Attacks against civilians, killings and mass kidnappings for ransom, particularly of school children, have become common in northwest Nigeria.