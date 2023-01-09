Illinois House approves ban on dozens of semiautomatic weapons

A prohibition on certain semiautomatic firearms was enacted by the Illinois House on Friday, January 6. One of the campaign pledges made by Governor JB Pritzker was the ban. Deliveries, production, and purchases of assault weapons are all prohibited. The restriction was the primary issue in Pritzker’s reelection campaign last year.

This week, after the House voted 64–43 to ban 50-caliber firearms and ammunition, it is anticipated that the bill will pass the state Senate and be signed by Pritzker.

The Associated Press said that while the prohibition named specific types or brands of 20 pistols and five dozen rifles, it did not define the phrase ‘semiautomatic.’

The Highland Park Massacre from the previous year prompted the ban. The entire United States was left in shock when a mass shooting occurred on July 4 during an Independence Day parade in Illinois. Seven people were killed and 48 others were injured.

During the discussions over the ban, Rep. Bob Morgan, a Deerfield Democrat, was leading the negotiations on the issue. Morgan had attended the July 4th parade in the Chicago Suburb of Highland Park. Now, the bill has moved to the Senate, where it would take 30 votes to pass.