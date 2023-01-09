Indian PM to launch the world’s longest river cruise, Ganga Vilas in Varanasi to boost tourism in India

On January 13, Varanasi, a well-known city in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh, will host the world’s longest river cruise, Ganga Vilas, which will be inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal, the event will usher in a new era of river cruise travel in India.

The Ganga Vilas is a 51-day itinerary that includes visits to 50 tourist attractions. The voyage will stop at national parks, river ghats, world heritage sites, and important cities along the way, including Patna (Bihar), Sahibganj (Jharkhand), Kolkata (West Bengal), and Guwahati (Assam). It will go to Dhaka as well (Bangladesh).

‘Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are exploring the immense wealth that our rich river system has to offer,’ Sonowal said in a release by the Indian government.

‘This avenue of sustainable development via inland waterways has received a tremendous boost as efforts to augment cargo traffic as well as passenger tourism has borne fruit with encouraging results,’ he added.