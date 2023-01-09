Prince Harry reveals details about an incident that prompted him to seek therapy

The trendiest subjects on the internet right now are Prince Harry and his memoir ‘Spare.’ The Duke disclosed the incident that forced him to seek therapy among other alarming information. Harry described in his book the argument he had with his wife Meghan after he ‘snapped’ at her.

The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex addressed the situation by writing via US Weekly: ‘Maybe the wine gave me a headache. Perhaps the weeks of conflict with the media had worn me down. I didn’t know why, but I got sensitive when the topic took an unexpected turn.’

Due to a language and cultural issue, Harry claims he ‘took it the wrong way’ what Meghan did.

‘I was also just overly sensitive that night. I thought, Why’s she having a go at me? I snapped at her and spoke to her harshly and cruelly,’ Harry wrote before adding, ‘As the words left my mouth, I could feel everything in the room come to a stop. The gravy stopped bubbling, and the molecules of air stopped orbiting. Even Nina Simone seemed to pause.’

Furthermore, Harry stated that his anger definitely came from deep inside and after this incident, he finally went for therapy.