Rapper 50 Cent aka Fiddy reveals Eminem turned down $9 million offer to perform at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Rapper 50 Cent aka Fiddy, a longtime friend of Eminem, claims that the rapper declined a $9 million deal to perform at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The co-executive producer and star of ‘Power’ made the disclosure while participating in ‘Big Boy’s Neighborhood’ on Real 92.3.

He said he and Eminem were offered $9 million for the gig, and he wouldn’t mind taking the $1 million out of it.

‘Because of the Super Bowl, I got an inquiry about World Cup and they had a budget of $9 million,’ Fiddy shared. ‘I would’ve taken one and then the other eight would have been for him.’

Fiddy discussed it with Eminem’s manager, Paul Rosenberg. However, the ‘Lose Yourself’ rapper was not interested.

‘They’re like, he’s not gonna do it,’ the former recalled. ‘If you would do a one-off show, maybe you would do the biggest live sporting event in the world.’

Fiddy also announced that he’s working on a TV show based on Eminem’s movie ‘8 Mile’ to honour the Detroit emcee’s ‘legacy.’