Realme launches new budget 4G smartphone in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone company, Realem launched its latest budget 4G smartphone named ‘Realme 10’ in India. The Realme 10 will go on sale in India via the Realme India website and Flipkart from January 15 at 12am. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the device is priced at Rs. 13,999. There will be a special Rs. 1,000 discount available on this variant at launch. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration will cost Rs. 16,999. The smartphone will come in Clash White and Rush Black colours.

The smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The display also boasts Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). The device sports a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. It also features a 16-megapixel front camera. It features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.