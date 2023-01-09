Son of Rajasthan Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena, detained in gang rape case

Deepak Meena, also known as Dilip Meena, the son of Rajasthan Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena from Rajgarh, has been arrested in connection with a case of gang rape of a minor.

The POSCO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) has been invoked in accordance with the pertinent sections, and the case has been registered at the Mandawar Police Station. In March 2022, the case was registered.

Vivek Sharma and Netram Samleti were the first two people to be detained in relation to the incident.

The rape victim stated that she wanted her attackers to receive the capital punishment in a March 2022 interview with India Today.

‘I want them [perpetrators] to be punished by hanging. If they have done this to me, they can do it to others too if they are allowed to go scot-free,’ the minor girl had said. On the other hand, the victim’s father claimed that the Rajasthan Police had been ‘suppressing’ the case.

The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the state women commission took up the case and went to see the survivor in Dausa.