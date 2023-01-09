Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settle higher

Mumbai: Indian equity indices settled higher on Monday. The gains by the US Wall Street and amid positive global cues supported the domestic benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex rose 846.94 points or 1.41% to settle at 60,747.31. NSE Nifty advanced 241.75 points or 1.35% to end at 18,101.20. Sectorally, Bank Nifty rose 0.93%, Nifty IT rose 2.83% while Nifty consumer durables fell 0.46%. Almost all indices ended in higher with IT, Energy, Auto, Metal and PSU Bank jumping the most. Consumer Durable was the only index to close lower.

The top gainers in the market were Mahindra & Mahindra, SBI Life, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech and TCS. The top losers in the market were Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Auto.