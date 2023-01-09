Three wanted criminals detained in Thane, Maharashtra

A major joint operation involving the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharahstra, the Punjab Police’s Anti Gangster Task Force, and police officers from Khadakpada police station in Kalyan, Thane district, resulted in the arrest of three wanted members of the infamous ‘Sonu Khatri gang’ on Monday.

After Mohali Deputy SP Rajan Parvinder contacted Maharashtra ATS officials in relation to several cases filed against the three wanted gangsters, the Punjab Anti Gangster Task Force conducted the operation. Additionally, the Punjab Police officer had warned that the wanted gangsters might have automatic foreign-made weapons in their possession.

The three gangsters, identified as Shivam Avtar Singh Mahalo, Gurmukh Naresh Kumar Singh alias Gora Vas, and Amandeep Kumar Gurmelchand alias Rancho, were hiding themselves in the Ambivali neighbourhood of Mohone near Kalyan in the Thane district.

The Maharashtra ATS, Punjab police, and Khadakpada police station worked together to conduct a reconnaissance operation in the area before swooping in on the gangsters’ hiding place. According to police officials, the three gangsters who were arrested were wanted in a murder investigation. The above said criminals are from the Punjabi Khatri gang.

Teams were organised to look for and take planned action against the accused. It was verified that the accused lived in the Yadavnagar, Ambivali, and Kalyan District of Thane.

The state of Punjab has lodged charges against all three criminals for attempted murder, aggravated assault, and possession of illegal weapons and explosives.