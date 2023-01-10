30 feet long Humpback whale washes up at Jersey shore concerning the residents and environmentalists

This past weekend, a 30-foot-long humpback whale washed up on the Jersey beach, alarming locals and environmentalists. An official from Atlantic City reported that the whale was found on the beach on Saturday near South Mississippi Avenue, just a few blocks from where another whale had previously washed ashore. It has happened three times like this in the past month.

According to 6abc, the city has hired scientists from the Atlantic Conservation Society to conduct a necropsy, which started on Sunday.

The director of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, Sheila Dean, described the procedure of a necropsy as ‘going through the animal thoroughly, opening it up, finding out what happened with each organ, if you can, whether everything is still intact.’

As the necropsy began, Cecile Herskovitz, a resident in the nearby area, explained how the residents are restless with the smell. She said, ‘It is ripe.’

Robin Shaffer from Ocean City said that living in the area for many years, he can’t remember the last time he heard or saw a whale washing up the shore.

Some suspect that the offshore wind turbine project might have to do something with the whales.