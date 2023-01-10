5G services launched in 10 more cities in India: Details

Mumbai: Leading telecom and internet service provider in the country, Reliance Jio launched its True 5G services across 10 cities in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Maharashtra. The cities were the 5G services will be available are Agra, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj, Tirupati, Nellore, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Nagpur, Ahmednagar.

Recently, Reliance also announced the roll out of Jio True 5G in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana and Siliguri.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, is an Indian telecommunications company and a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, headquartered in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. The company earlier announced that it is the only operator to provide its 5G services across the Delhi-NCR region, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other major locations.

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed. 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.