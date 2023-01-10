Accession Day: Oman Sultan pardons 121 prisoners

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik , the ruler of Oman has ordered to release 121 prisoners in the country. The released prisoners include 57 expats. The Royal pardon was announced on the occasion of the second anniversary of the sultan’s accession to power on January 11.

Rulers in the GCC countries usually order to release prisoners during holy month of Ramadan and other celebrations. The practice to pardon prisoners is an annual one that aims to strengthen family ties.

Earlier, the Oman government has announced Accession Day holiday. As per the order, Thursday 12 January 2023 will be an official holiday for employees working in public sector, other legal entities and private sector establishments on the occasion of His Majesty the Sultan’s Accession Day. The Ministry of Labour said that employers may agree with their respective employees to continue working during the above-mentioned day if deemed necessary, provided the workers be compensated for that.