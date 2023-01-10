Commodity Market: Gold price fells marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 41,160, lower by Rs 120 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal gained by Rs 240 per 8 gram.

On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 55,862 per 10 gram, down Rs 2. Silver futures were trading lower by Rs 440 at Rs 68,460 per kg.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

In the international markets, price of spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,868.85 per ounce. U.S. gold futures also slipped 0.2% to$1,873.10. The holdings of world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.2% to 915.32 tonnes. Among other precious metals, silver lost 0.1% to $23.61, platinum fell 0.1% to $1,077.32 and palladium remained unchanged at $1,775.40.