Do not try to impose your rules on the court; they are what I lay out: CJI Chandrachud said to SCBA President

The President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Vikas Singh, was informed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Tuesday that his court is his own and that no one should try to dictate how it should be run.

The Chief Justice made his comments after Vikas Singh informed the bench that the case involving attorneys’ offices couldn’t be brought up on so many occasions due to hearings.

The bench responded, ‘We had long cases yesterday, so the topic couldn’t come up.’

Singh insisted, however, that the matter needed to be handled quickly because other attorneys were waiting for chambers and the bench just needed to issue a minor order.

Singh informed the judge, ‘Any day this week, as the custom of this court is to finish the board.’

In response, the CJI said: ‘Whatever I decree as a CJI becomes the standard. Don’t try to tell the CJI what to say.’

The case concerns the 1.33 acres of property given to the SCBA for the construction of the attorneys’ offices.