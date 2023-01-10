Everything you need to know about Tet Holidays 2023, the Vietnamese Lunar New Year

The Lunar New Year is observed in various ways depending on the country. Although other Asian nations like China and South Korea also observe this festival, Tet is the term for the Lunar Year in Vietnam.

With a few exceptions, the Vietnamese Lunar Year’s roots are comparable to those of the Chinese New Year. People create and consume traditional cuisines with their own symbolic meaning.

Tet will fall on January 22 in 2023; nevertheless, many establishments and other locations in Vietnam will be closed for a full seven days. The holiday will take place from January 20 to January 26, 2023.

The Lunisolar calendar determines the festival’s date, which can fall any time between 21 January and 20 February. Although preparations generally start after the western new year, this year’s Year of the Tiger transition to the Year of the Cat will officially start on 22 January.

There are many ways in which the Vietnamese people welcome the Lunar New Year. The people follow old traditions to celebrate the festivities and bond with the family members on the special occassion. Families will be cleaning and decorating their homes to mark the Lunar New Year in Vietnam.

As families prepare a feast to worship the three kitchen guardians and pray for a well-stocked kitchen for the rest of the year, this is often the time of year for family get-togethers.